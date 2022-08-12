(WFRV) – In their final competitive tune-ups before the regular season, dozens of high school football teams around Northeast Wisconsin took advantage of opportunities for inter-squad scrimmages Friday.

Among the highlights, West De Pere and Kimberly showed out in a competitive battle at Papermaker Stadium, with both teams showing their potential for the upcoming season.

A little ways south, Freedom and Menasha did battle in their annual preseason scrimmage, with Bluejays quarterback AJ Korth showing off his arm in seven-on-seven.

Menasha has a gauntlet to start the regular season, facing FVA foes Appleton East and Neenah in the first two weeks of the season.

Click the video for scrimmage highlights.