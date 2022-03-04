(WFRV) – All season long, Neenah was the only FVA team to play No. 1 Hortonville consistently tough for 36 minutes.

Thursday, the Rockets took it a step further.

Allie Ziebell scored 30 points, the team fought off several multi-possession deficits, and Neenah made key plays down the late stretch a thrilling – yet controversial – sectional semifinal.

With 20 seconds left and Neenah leading 62-60, Hortonville guard Kamy Peppler advanced the ball past the midcourt line and signaled for a timeout. The official, however, ruled Peppler traveled before signaling for the timeout, despite blowing his whistle after Peppler turned to give the signal.

The resulting protest led to a technical foul on Hortonville, sending Ziebell to the line for three made free throws and the 65-60 lead.

Ziebell blocked the final shot to put an exclamation point on the win and the celebration.

The Rockets advanced to face conference rival Appleton East in Saturday’s sectional final. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. at Oshkosh North.

Thursday’s other results:

Appleton East 67, Superior 33: The Patriots will play Neenah in the sectional final.

De Pere 58, Divine Savior Holy Angels 34: The Redbirds will play Germantown in the sectional final.

Germantown 90, Kaukauna 87

Notre Dame 53, Fox Valley Lutheran 16: The Tritons will play Beaver Dam in the sectional final.

Freedom 67, Xavier 41: The Irish will play Brillion in the sectional final.

Brillion 65, Kiel 43

Bonduel 57, St. Mary Catholic 46: The Bears will play Westfield in a sectional final.

Laconia 42, St. Mary’s Springs 30: The Spartans will play Racine Lutheran in the sectional final.