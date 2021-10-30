Sectional Soccer: De Pere, Notre Dame punch tickets to state

High School Sports

(WFRV) – Just five months ago, De Pere played in the final game of the alternate boys soccer season, facing Appleton North in the state championship game.

But this season hadn’t gone as planned for the Redbirds, who had high expectations despite losing an illustrious senior class.

Now, this class of Redbirds will have a chance to do what the spring team couldn’t, and bring home a gold ball.

The eighth-seeded Redbirds continued their Cinderella run through the playoffs with a 3-2 win over Green Bay Preble, punching their ticket to state behind first half goals from Jacob Calewarts and James Dorchester.

Preble had a chance to equalize in the final eight minutes, but goalkeeper Evan Engel and the De Pere defense kept the Hornets out of the net to preserve the victory.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s sectional final results:

Division 1: Hudson 3, Appleton North 0

Division 2: River Falls 2, Pulaski 1: Oscar Aronsen opened the scoring for Pulaski with a rocket from outside the box, but River Falls took the lead on two goals in the first half and held on for the win in the second, securing a state berth.

Division 2: Whitefish Bay 4, Oshkosh North 1

Division 3: Notre Dame 1, Seymour 0: Ian Noble’s goal early in the second half proved to be the difference for the Tritons, who shut out a tough Seymour team on the road behind solid goalkeeping from Omar Cendejas-Maldonado. NDA advances to the state tournament.

Division 4: Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 3, Sturgeon Bay 1

