Seeding for State Girls Basketball Tournament released by WIAA

(WFRV) – The State Girls Basketball Tournament tips off later this week with games in La Crosse and and at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. On Sunday, the WIAA released the seeds for all five divisions.

A pair of local teams, Notre Dame and Mishicot, both received top seeds in their respective divisions.

Mishicot will open division four play on Friday morning in La Crosse against four seed Fall Creek. Tip is set for 9:05 a.m. at La Crosse Center.

Notre Dame is set to play on Saturday in the Division Two semifinals against fourth seeded Onalaska Saturday morning at the La Crosse Center. The winner will take on either New Berlin Eisenhower or Reedsburgh in the championship game later that night at 6:35 p.m.

The only team heading to state from Northeast Wisconsin to not receive a top seed in their division is Howards Grove. The Tigers are playing up to Division Three this year due to the pandemic, and received a three seed. They will face Lake Mills in Friday’s semifinals at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh at 2:10 p.m. The winner takes on either top seed Aquinas and Westfield for the Division Three championship at 8:15 p.m.

Here’s a full breakdown of all the seeds for this year’s WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament:

Division One – Saturday, February 27th (Oshkosh)

#1 Germantown (27-1) vs. #4 Verona (8-4) – 10:45 a.m.

#2 Hudson (22-0) vs. #3 Franklin (15-5) – 2:10 p.m.

Division Two – Saturday, February 27th (La Crosse)

#1 Notre Dame (26-1) vs. #4 Onalaska (17-3) – 9:05 a.m.

#2 New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) vs. #3 Reedsburg (19-1) – 12:25 p.m.

Division Three – Friday, February 26th (Oshkosh)

#1 Aquinas (21-0) vs. #4 Westfield (19-5) – 10:45 a.m.

#2 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. #3 Howards Grove (24-1) – 2:10 p.m.

Division Four – Friday, February 26th (La Crosse)

#1 Mishicot (18-2) vs. #4 Fall Creek (15-4) – 9:05 a.m.

#2 Bangor (19-2) vs. #3 Mineral Point (16-5) – 12:25 p.m.

Division Five – Thursday, February 25th (La Crosse)

#1 Black Hawk (21-0) vs. #4 Three Lakes (19-5) – 9:05 a.m.

#2 McDonell Catholic (12-3) vs. #3 Assumption (14-8) – 12:35 p.m.