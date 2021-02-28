Seeding for WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament released

(WFRV) – The road to a state title got a little clearer for the five teams from Northeast Wisconsin heading to the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament this week.

The Kimberly Papermakers are the top seed in division one, and will take on DeForest at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. Kimberly has been among the top teams in the state all year, and is coming off a convincing 78-46 win over Menomonee Falls.

They could be on a collision course with second seed Wauwatosa East, who takes on River Falls in the other semifinal.

It’s a much tougher task out west for Xavier (D2) and Wrightstown (D3) this week. Both received four seeds and will take on top title contenders Onalaska and Racine St. Catherine’s, respectively.

In division four, Lourdes Academy received a two seed and will take on Edgar in the semifinals on Friday morning in La Crosse. The winner of that game meets either The Prairie School or Luther for the state title later in the evening.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran also heads out west to La Crosse for their semifinals match-up against McDonnell Catholic Central. The Blazers received a three seed after their run to the state tournament.