Seedings for Alternate Fall Boys Soccer State Tournament released by WIAA

(WFRV) – This week the first ever alternate fall boys soccer season comes to an end with the state tournament. On Sunday, the WIAA released the four team brackets for both divisions ahead of the semifinals and title games next weekend.

Appleton North received the top seed in division one after their 2-1 win over Appleton East in the sectional finals this past Saturday.

The De Pere Redbirds are on the opposite side of the bracket in division one as a three seed. De Pere punched their ticket to the state tournament by holding off Green Bay Preble in the sectional finals.

The Division One State Tounrament games will be played at Kewaskum High School on Saturday. Appleton North will take on Racine Horlick at 11 a.m., and De Pere squares off with second seed Waunakee at 2 p.m. The winners will face off for the state title at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile in division two, the Notre Dame Tritons are heading to the state tournament following a 2-1 win over Winnebago Lutheran. The Tritons are the three seed and face Shorewood with a spot in the division two state championship game.

All Division Two State Tournament games will be played at Marian University in Fond du Lac on Saturday. Notre Dame and Shorewood are scheduled to start at approximately 2 p.m., and the winner will face either McFarland or Fort Atkinson in the championship game at 7 p.m.