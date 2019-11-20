Send-offs, celebrations planned for state-bound football teams

(WFRV) — Four area teams are state-bound and their communities are ready to celebrate.

Bay Port

At around 11:30 a.m. Friday, 22 buses filled with players, students, and community members will leave Bay Port High School for the game.

A welcome home celebration will take place at the high school between 10 and 10:30 on Friday night. Officials recommend following the Bay Port Football Twitter page for an up-to-date arrival time for the team.

Kiel

A send-off will take place starting at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The Kiel Police and Kiel Fire Departments will lead the team through the city to celebrate the team’s first-ever trip to state.

A welcome home event will take place on Friday at 10:20 a.m. in the high school gym.

*Update – Route Change* South on ADAMS not CLEVELANDVARSITY FOOTBALL TEAM SEND OFF TOMORROWTo celebrate their… Posted by Kiel Police Department on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Menasha

A city-wide pep rally will take place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the High School Fieldhouse.

On Thursday, a send-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Calder Stadium. A post-game celebration will take place at 4 p.m. at the High School Fieldhouse once the team returns to town.

St. Mary’s Springs Academy

A send-off is planned for Thursday at 9:20 a.m. in the gym or parking lot.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a welcome home celebration at the Knights of Columbus in Fond du Lac at 6 p.m.

Our Varsity Football team is headed back to State! The Ledgers will take on the Ramblers of Regis (from Eau Claire) at… Posted by St. Mary's Springs Academy on Monday, November 18, 2019

