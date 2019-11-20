Send-offs, celebrations planned for state-bound football teams

(WFRV) — Four area teams are state-bound and their communities are ready to celebrate.
Bay Port
At around 11:30 a.m. Friday, 22 buses filled with players, students, and community members will leave Bay Port High School for the game.
A welcome home celebration will take place at the high school between 10 and 10:30 on Friday night. Officials recommend following the Bay Port Football Twitter page for an up-to-date arrival time for the team.
Kiel
A send-off will take place starting at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The Kiel Police and Kiel Fire Departments will lead the team through the city to celebrate the team’s first-ever trip to state.
A welcome home event will take place on Friday at 10:20 a.m. in the high school gym.
Menasha
A city-wide pep rally will take place Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the High School Fieldhouse.
On Thursday, a send-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Calder Stadium. A post-game celebration will take place at 4 p.m. at the High School Fieldhouse once the team returns to town.
St. Mary’s Springs Academy
A send-off is planned for Thursday at 9:20 a.m. in the gym or parking lot.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a welcome home celebration at the Knights of Columbus in Fond du Lac at 6 p.m.
For continued coverage of WIAA State Football, stick with the Local 5 Sports team online and on Twitter.