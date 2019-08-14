Setting the standard

KIMBERLY, Wis—

Kimberly football has become the standard for excellence in the state of Wisconsin when it comes to action on the high school gridiron. But last season they not only had their nation-leading 70 game win streak snapped by Fond du Lac in the season opener, but the Papermakers string of five straight state championships was broken in the D1 title game by Muskego. Head coach Steve Jones realizes just how incredible Kimberly‘s run was, but he is not measuring their overall success by whether or not they take home a gold ball.

“I think it was a success. We lost two games both by three points, a total of 6 points and we always talked about, ‘What our gauge of our success is. Are we getting better every single week? I think from week 1 to week 14, we got a whole lot better. We created some unbelievable memories.’ Burke Griffin has a preview of Kimberly’s 2019 at the link above.