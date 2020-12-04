(WFRV) – The Seymour boys opened the Bobby Kuchta Era with a win over Bay Conference foe Menasha. Plus, the Notre Dame girls knocked off Appleton East in a non-conference match-up between two of the area’s top teams.
The Tritons hockey team also cruised to a big non-conference victory over traditional rival Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha.
- Seymour boys roll in Kuchta’s head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East
