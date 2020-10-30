Seymour rolls into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks

(WFRV) – The Seymour boys soccer team is a win away from a return to state after a dominating win over Waupaca. Plus, Roncalli/Two Rivers advanced to the sectional finals by edging Plymouth in penalty kicks.

