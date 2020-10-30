(WFRV) – The Seymour boys soccer team is a win away from a return to state after a dominating win over Waupaca. Plus, Roncalli/Two Rivers advanced to the sectional finals by edging Plymouth in penalty kicks.
- Two people injured after a vehicle crashed into home in Green Bay
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Virtual ‘American Romantics; Piano Pieces for Four Hands’ slated
- Fox Valley Lutheran rallies in five set thriller, Luxemburg-Casco cruises into sectional finals
- Seymour rolls into sectional finals, Roncalli/Two Rivers advances in penalty kicks
- Green Bay police dealing with increase in gun violence