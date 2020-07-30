Seymour’s Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Jon Murphy is retiring after more than three decades on the bench for Seymour.

“It was a great run. 33 years with some great kids and coaches over the years. 3 state championships with and 4th all time in wins so that’s something you can hang your hat on. I was a 23 year old Coach When I started and didn’t know how long I was going to do it and there are so many great memories along the way,” Jon Murphy told Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin on Wednesday night.

In all Murphy will finish his career with a 615-193 record with the Thunder, and some of the biggest wins came on the biggest stages in Wisconsin.

Murphy led Seymour to three state champships, including 1997, 2001, and 2006. The Thunder also finished as state runner-up in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005.

Murphy was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame in 2016, and is fourth all time in wins among Wisconsin high school basketball coaches.