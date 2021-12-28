‘Shawano Sundrop Shootout’ highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

High School Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Day one of the ‘Shawano Sundrop Shootout’ Tournament at the Kress Events Center tipped off Tuesday night.

Appleton East squared off against Eau Clarie Memorial and edged out the 71-70 win. Eau Claire Memorial had a shot rim out at the buzzer that would’ve won them the game, but ultimately the Patriots continue to add onto their impressive season thus far.

In the latest coaches poll on WisSports.Net, the Appleton East Boys Basketball program ranks number two in division one.

The West De Pere boys faced off against Luxemburg-Casco. It was a back and forth battle in the first half and that didn’t change in the second half. West De Pere took the five point lead into half time and edged out the 71-69 nail biting win over the Spartans.

Ethan Heck led all scorers on the Phantoms with 30 points.

