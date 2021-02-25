Divisions and times for Boys State Basketball Tournament announced by WIAA

(WFRV) – The WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is exactly one week away, and will have a different feel this year due to the pandemic.

The WIAA previously announced that Menominee National Arena in Oshkosh and the La Crosse Center would be the host sites for the annual tournament, but did not announce who would be playing there. They made that information official one week before the start of the tournament.

Just like the Girls State Tournament, the boys will have divisions one and three at Menominee Nation Arena, and divisions two, three, and five in La Crosse.

🚨 STATE BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 🚨



Specific game times & venues for the 2021 WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament on March 4-6 are set! Game times & locations will follow the same format as the Girls Tournament. 🏀 #wiaabb pic.twitter.com/N5SAVQrdCn — WIAA (@wiaawi) February 25, 2021

Division five will take all of Thursday March 4th with the semifinals in the morning and afternoon. Then the championship game will take place later that night in La Crosse.

Division three and four will split on Friday with staggered times. Starting with the division four semifinals at 9:05 a.m. in La Crosse, and ending with the division three state title game at 8:15 in Oshkosh on Friday. Division two and one will follow the same schedule a day later with the tournament ending by crowing a division one state champion at Menominee Nation Arena at 8:15 p.m.

All gams will be streamed online and aired across the state on television as well.