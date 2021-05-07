Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

FOND DU LAC (WFRV) – When Billy Schrauth was in eighth grade, he went to a camp at North Dakota State with his brother, Sam. The elder Schrauth was college bound as an offensive lineman, but it was the younger that caught the coaches’ eyes.

Even as a middle schooler, Billy Schrauth looked ready for college football.

Four years later, he’s undoubtedly bound for Division 1 football, pulling in at least 15 power five offers and garnering interest from a who’s-who of the Power Five’s biggest names – Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, and of course the home-state Wisconsin Badgers.

Even before the high-profile offers started rolling in, Schrauth knew he had a shot at the next level – and it started at the beginning of his high school career, when he was able to go toe-to-toe with his brother and St. Mary’s Springs’ other seniors at practice.

“I would say my freshman year when I was taking it to the upperclassmen,” Schrauth said of when he first knew he could go D-1. “I noticed I could have something here and I just kept working, and I’ve been super fortunate.”

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Schrauth’s size immediately garners the attention of opponents and scouts alike. But it’s his motor and work ethic that earns the respect of his coaches and teammates.

“When you’re a kid like Billy Schrauth, he stands out,” Springs head coach Bob Hyland said. “He has that 6-foot-5 frame and that makes a huge difference with the programs.

“They like that leverage. He has worked very hard to improve himself physically.”

A two-way player at one of the smaller schools in the state, Schrauth helped pave the way for Springs’ 2019 Division 6 state title. Most college programs project him as an offensive guard or tackle, but his athleticism gives him multiple options at the next level.

As for his remaining time in high school? His teammates are just enjoying the ride with one of the state’s best talents.

“He’s a brick wall to run behind, he’s so strong,” senior running back David Mueller said. “He’s an awesome teammate, awesome person, good friend.

“One day when I’m old, I hope I can say I ran behind Billy Schrauth, he played D-1 football, he hopefully played at the NFL level. I mean it’s awesome to be at such a small school and still have such a great talent level.”

But Schrauth isn’t resting on his laurels. With his fall senior season remaining – the second slate of games in a calendar year – his personal goals with each play remain the same.

“I think it’s gonna be the same stuff, you know I’m not gonna be taking any plays off,” Schrauth said. “I’m gonna be coming every play and I think that’s my best attribute, and I would expect some good plays.”

And as for thriving in the spotlight, success comes down to one proven formula.

“You’ve just got to ball out, you know what I mean?” Schrauth said. “You’ve got to come out every day and do your thing.”