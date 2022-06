(WFRV) – De Pere, Notre Dame and Pulaski all flexed their muscles Saturday with regional final victories Saturday afternoon.

The Redbirds blanked Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln by a score of 6-0, while second-seeded Notre Dame kept their hopes alive to return to state, coming away with a 4-0 victory over Xavier.

Pulaski survived West De Pere’s fervent attempts at an equalizer late in the second half, pulling the upset with a 1-0 road win.

