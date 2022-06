(WFRV) – In the first round of the WIAA girls soccer regionals, the high seeds in the area rolled to blowout wins Tuesday night.

De Pere rolled to a 10-0 victory over Stevens Point, Bay Port blanked Green Bay Preble 5-0, Appleton North handled Green Bay East 10-0, and Kimberly ousted Fond du Lac 5-0.

All four Northeast Wisconsin powers move on to regional finals Saturday at home sites.

Click here for the updated brackets.