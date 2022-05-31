(WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin’s top softball teams are now just a win away from state.

Tuesday’s sectional semifinals watched the cream rise to the top among the area’s elite teams, and Thursday’s sectional finals will feature at least one rematch from the regular season.

Top-seeded Kaukauna (27-0) and second-seeded Hortonville met twice in the regular season, with the Ghosts winning the first game 3-1 and, shortly thereafter, taking the second battle by a score of 10-0.

Thursday at Pulaski, the Ghosts and Polar Bears will meet again with a trip to state on the line.

Kaukauna will look to keep its perfect season alive and repeat as D1 state champion.

Freedom, a 10-1 winner over Luxemburg-Casco, will face Winneconne Thursday in Seymour for a chance to advance to state.

Click here for the updated brackets.