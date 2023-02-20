(WFRV) – The Southern Door Eagles have been crowned Packerland Conference champions with a 77-61 win over Kewaunee on Monday evening.

Drew Daoust scored 37 points in the Eagles’ victory. Monday marked Southern Door’s 17th consecutive win. The Eagles will play one final regular season game on Thursday on the road at Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran before the playoffs.

Click the video above for highlights and reaction from Daoust after a huge night and head coach Josh VandenBush on another conference title.