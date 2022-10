(WFRV) – The Southern Door football team has had an incredible undefeated season this year. Their latest win came in level two of the WIAA playoffs against Chilton, 34-7. In level three, the Eagles will face off against Kewaunee on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin sat down with Southern Door Head Coach Mark Jonas to talk about the 11-0 season and their playoff run.