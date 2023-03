(WFRV) – Over the weekend the Brillion Boy’s Basketball team won their first State Championship since 2012 and the team joined Local 5’s Matt Reynoldson to talk about their historic season on Sports Xtra.

The Lions posted a 29-1 record on the season with their latest win coming on Saturday taking down West Salem 61-55 to win the DIII State Championship.

To hear from the players and coach – click the video above.