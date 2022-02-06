Sports Xtra: Freedom’s John Miron discusses Hall of Fame induction, Irish season

(WFRV) – John Miron built a deep and storied career long before his time at Freedom, but when all is set and done, his time with the Irish will have a special place in his heart.

This week, Miron was named as one of the inductees into the 2022 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame class. The Northeast Wisconsin legend won state titles at Kimberly in 1994 and 1995, captured a conference title in his first season at Ashwaubenon, and spent more than half a decade as an assistant at Little Chute.

Even in his fourth decade of coaching, Miron still finds a way to connect with his players on a personal level.

Following the Hall of Fame announcement, the longtime coach heard from several players – many of whom are husbands, fathers, and successful individuals that learned life lessons from Miron along the way.

One connection, in particular, sticks out.

“I think one of the stories I’d really like to share with you, in particular, is a young man named Travis Huss who played for us,” Miron recounted. “Travis was on our state teams at Kimberly in 2004 and 2005, and he had a daughter who had some really tough medical issues. What I found out was that so many of his teammates had reached out and raised a ton of money for him.

“I had one boy reach out and I just said, “I’m just so proud of you guys that you have stuck together as a group, and then you go and you help Travis out and his little baby daughter.” I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

It’s the family atmosphere that he hopes continues to resonate with his current players.

Freedom is 16-3 on the season and right in the thick of the North Eastern Conference title race, thanks in large part to a group of outstanding seniors led by Landon VanCalster, Jace Midbon, and Blake Kortz.

While VanCalster, a Northern Michigan commit, is the headliner of the group at 6-foot-7, Midbon and Kortz helped set the pace for one of Freedom’s most important wins to date – a rivalry victory over Little Chute on Thursday.

The win snapped a seven-game streak for the Mustangs as the two Irish guards combined for 31 points on the road, keeping Freedom just one game back of first place in the NEC.

Miron hopes to lead the Irish to their first state tournament appearance in 32 years, and while he isn’t sure when he’s hanging up the clipboard, he knows this Irish team is a special group.

Whether it’s a gold ball, a Hall of Fame induction, or any other accolades that come Miron’s way in the late stages of his coaching career, he knows he wouldn’t have been able to get to this point without the support of his wife, Lori.

He sticks to an old adage – behind every great man is an even greater woman – and the longevity of his coaching career has sustained on principles of passion and gratitude.

“When I look back at it and say I got an opportunity to work with these kids – and so many of them are so nice, it’s a good community – but I think I’ve been blessed wherever I’ve been,” Miron said. “I think the negative things that happen, and they do happen to all of us, you kind of put that aside and say dang it, it’s all worth it.

“You know I don’t have a lot of time left, and I’m going to enjoy every moment I can with this group and hopefully another one.”