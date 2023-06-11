(WFRV) – The Kaukauna softball program joined Local 5’s Lauren Helmbrecht in studio to talk about the team’s third consecutive division one state championship.

The Ghosts had another record book year as they completed their second straight perfect on Saturday. The team has rattled off 81 straight wins to set a Wisconsin high school record and capped it off with going back-to-back-to-back at the state tournament.

Head Coach Tim Roehrig and the senior class recapped the fun in Madison. To watch the interview, click the video above.