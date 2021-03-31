St. Mary’s Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

(WFRV) - For the high school class of 2020, it was as if the spring sports season never existed. Athletes and coaches in the state of Wisconsin weren't going to let the same thing happen in 2021 to any of the sports sanctioned by the WIAA. Last September an alternate season during March and April was proposed to several schools that opted out of their regular sports seasons in the fall, and the first of those will hold a state championship in girls diving next Tuesday.

"Honestly? I’m so excited that we even have a season. I know me and my team are so grateful for it," said Neenah High School senior Bailey Schroeder. "I think the thing for me is making sure my team is having fun and I’m having fun. "It is my senior year, so I just wanna have a good time." Junior Abbigail Priestley added, "We practiced hard for that short amount of time, and we put all of our effort in it to do well." "I feel really sorry for all the kids we put two weeks in August and one in September and when they called our season, they were pretty let down. So when we heard that they would have a season for us coming up in March and April, we were excited for that," said Neenah diving coach Tim Foulks. "They worked hard for it. It was a smaller, shorter season by a whole month. But I’m really proud of what they’ve done in four less weeks."