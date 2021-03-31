St. Mary’s Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

(WFRV) – The St. Mary’s Springs Ledgers got back on track with a convincing 42-0 win over their crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran.
The Ledgers struck first with a 50 yard touchdown run by Isaac Hyland to help Springs jump out to a 6-0 lead. Then a fumble recovery by Billy Schrauth set up a short touchdown to make it a 14-0 game at the end of the first quarter.
St. Mary’s Springs kept piling it on in the second quarter. Brayden King’s second touchdown of the night, this time from 20 yards out, put the Ledgers in front 22-0.
Their defense was able to complete the shutout from there as St. Mary’s Springs knocked off WLA 42-0.