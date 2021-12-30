St. Mary’s Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame and St. Mary’s Springs are perennial contenders for state titles each February, so with holiday tournaments making a comeback in 2021, it made sense for the Tritons and Ledgers to test themselves with a strong field of Wisconsin opponents.

St. Mary’s Springs finished second and Notre Dame took third in the Notre Dame Academy showcase, with No. 2-ranked Eau Claire Memorial taking the tournament trophy with a 5-2 win over Springs in the championship game.

The Tritons knocked off Edgewood in the third place game after falling to the Old Abes Wednesday.

Notre Dame’s JV team captured the title in the underclassmen bracket.

