GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Mary’s Springs continued another dominant season with a strong performance in the Badgerland Conference title game, beating Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 5-2 at the Community First Champion Center.

Talan Blanck continued his tear for Springs, netting a hat trick in the championship.

Hayden Rising had 19 saves to lead the way for the Ledgers in net.

Ian Sabel, Josh Austin and Dayne Deanovich also scored for the Ledgers.