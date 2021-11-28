State championship Reedsville football team joins Sports Xtra

High School Sports

(WFRV) – The Reedsville Panthers captured their first state football title in school history with a 17-0 win over Coleman in the Division 7 championship game.

The past week has been a whirlwind for head coach Aaron Fredrick and his Panthers, but the celebration has continued to resonate through the Reedsville community.

With the championship trophy in tow, Coach Fredrick and his four senior captains – Brennen Dvorachek, Weston Liebzeit, Cole Ebert, and Darren Wagner – joined Local 5’s Sports Xtra show Sunday to break down their playoff run and the ensuing celebrations.

