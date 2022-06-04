LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The WIAA state track & field meet wrapped up Saturday with runners taking home gold medals and field athletes finishing off strong seasons.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Oshkosh North’s Lyndon Hemmrich-Hartman won the gold medal over prelim winner Jack May from De Pere.

Fond du Lac’s Sydney Arndt made good on her top seed in the girls 100-meter hurdles, finishing with the gold medal.

Hortonville sophomore Ben Smith picked up his second gold medal of the weekend in the boys discus, while Kaukauna’s Olivia Van Zeeland earned gold in the high jump after returning to state for the first time since her freshman year.

The West De Pere girls captured the team title with winning relays in the 4×100 and 4×400.

