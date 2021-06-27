State Track & Field: Recapping a loaded weekend in La Crosse

(WFRV) – The WIAA state track & field meets took place in La Crosse over the weekend, with hundreds of individuals competing for gold in Divisions 1, 2, and 3; and in the wheelchair competitions.

From a team standpoint, one Northeast Wisconsin squad stood above all – the Freedom girls took first place in Division 2 with a total of 59 points, getting gold medals from Sam Bartels in the 300-meter hurdles, Linnea Willer in discus, and the clincher – a 4×400-meter relay team of Ashley Vondrachek, Gwen Hinz, Macy Verhasselt and Grace Hambel.

Elsewhere in Division 2, Fox Valley Lutheran’s Ellyse Wolfrath set a new state record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.29 seconds. Xavier’s Kylie McCormick won the long jump and Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling won the 3200-meter distance run.

On the boys’ side, Brillion’s Hunter Krepline took first place in the 1600-meter distance run, Valders’ Shane Griepentrog won the 3200-meter race, and Little Chute’s 4×800-meter relay of Caleb Mostek, Riley Huss, Casey DeBoth and Drew Robinson took gold. Little Chute’s Gavin Fritsch was the lone winner in the field events, taking gold in the discus.

In Division 1, Oshkosh West’s Sam Blaskowski proved to be perhaps the top performance across all divisions on the weekend. The Wildcat senior took home three gold medals – one each for the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump.

Ashwaubenon’s Luke Schroeder, the son of former Packer Bill Schroeder, beat his father’s best time in the 300-meter hurdles en route to the gold medal.

On the girls’ side, Kaukauna earned gold with Anna Fauske in the 1600-meter distance run. The Ghosts also took second in the 4×800-meter relay.

Division 3 saw several standout performances, including Reedsville’s Brennen Dvorachek. The junior took home two gold medals in separate hurdles events – one in the 110-meter race and the other in the 300-meters.

Sheboygan Lutheran’s team of Logan Zak, Jonah Jurss, Hans Gruben and Matthew Witte took gold in the 4×800-meter relay.

For Division 3 girls, Shiocton’s Kendal Stingle took gold in the 300-meter hurdles, and proceeded to add another piece of hardware in the 4×100-meter relay, bookending the race with her triplet sister, Ari Stingle. The third Stingle triplet, brother Cade, took home two silver medals in hurdles events.

In girls’ field events, Gibraltar’s Abbey Fitzgerald set a new state record in the triple jump with a distance of 39-04.25 meters. Gillett’s Karissa Schaal won gold in discus.