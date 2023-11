GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WIAA state volleyball was in action at the Resch Center on Thursday evening.

In Division I girls volleyball, fourth seed Appleton North faced off against Franklin. The Lightning dominated from start to finish, winning 3-0 and advance to take on Oconomowoc in the semifinals.

In division I boys volleyball, the Kimberly Papermakers overcame near elimination and defeated the Waukesha North South co-op 3-2. The Makers advance to the semifinals and will face Middleton.