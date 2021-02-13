State Wrestling Championships: Bianchi completes four-peat, Eisch pulls upset

(WFRV) – In the most unique WIAA state individual wrestling championships perhaps ever, it was a familiar face stealing the show as Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi became the 19th wrestler in Wisconsin history to win four WIAA state titles.

In Division 1, defending state champion Jager Eisch of Kaukauna pulled off the upset of the day, handing Stoughton’s Nicola Rivera the first loss of his high school career as a junior. Eisch overcame a 3-0 deficit to force overtime and won with a takedown.

Area state champions (Name, school, weight class):

Jager Eisch, Kaukauna 132

Grayson Clark, Kaukauna 126

Drake Anderson, Bay Port 195

Alec Hunter, Oshkosh West 120

Matty Bianchi, Two Rivers 145

Clayton Whiting, Oconto Falls 182

Brody Hart, Winneconne 120

Caleb Meunier, Winneconne 126

Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco 106

Kaiden Koltz, Wrightstown 138

Quincy Klister, Wrightstown 285

Jack Severin, Kewaunee 132

