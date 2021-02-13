State Wrestling Championships: Bianchi completes four-peat, Eisch pulls upset

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In the most unique WIAA state individual wrestling championships perhaps ever, it was a familiar face stealing the show as Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi became the 19th wrestler in Wisconsin history to win four WIAA state titles.

In Division 1, defending state champion Jager Eisch of Kaukauna pulled off the upset of the day, handing Stoughton’s Nicola Rivera the first loss of his high school career as a junior. Eisch overcame a 3-0 deficit to force overtime and won with a takedown.

Area state champions (Name, school, weight class):

Jager Eisch, Kaukauna 132

Grayson Clark, Kaukauna 126

Drake Anderson, Bay Port 195

Alec Hunter, Oshkosh West 120

Matty Bianchi, Two Rivers 145

Clayton Whiting, Oconto Falls 182

Brody Hart, Winneconne 120

Caleb Meunier, Winneconne 126

Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco 106

Kaiden Koltz, Wrightstown 138

Quincy Klister, Wrightstown 285

Jack Severin, Kewaunee 132

Click the video below for full highlights and results from semifinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

State Wrestling Semifinals

Girls Basketball Regional Finals: Kimberly, Notre Dame advance

Notre Dame hockey edges Bay Port to return to state

State Wrestling Championships: Bianchi completes four-peat, Eisch pulls upset

Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

Freedom boys claim share of NEC, De Pere edges Notre Dame