State Wrestling Championships: Bianchi completes four-peat, Eisch pulls upset

(WFRV) – In the most unique WIAA state individual wrestling championships perhaps ever, it was a familiar face stealing the show as Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi became the 19th wrestler in Wisconsin history to win four WIAA state titles.
In Division 1, defending state champion Jager Eisch of Kaukauna pulled off the upset of the day, handing Stoughton’s Nicola Rivera the first loss of his high school career as a junior. Eisch overcame a 3-0 deficit to force overtime and won with a takedown.
Area state champions (Name, school, weight class):
Jager Eisch, Kaukauna 132
Grayson Clark, Kaukauna 126
Drake Anderson, Bay Port 195
Alec Hunter, Oshkosh West 120
Matty Bianchi, Two Rivers 145
Clayton Whiting, Oconto Falls 182
Brody Hart, Winneconne 120
Caleb Meunier, Winneconne 126
Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco 106
Kaiden Koltz, Wrightstown 138
Quincy Klister, Wrightstown 285
Jack Severin, Kewaunee 132
Click the video below for full highlights and results from semifinals.