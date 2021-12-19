Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

(WFRV) – In 11 seasons with the Kimberly Papermakers, Steve Jones transformed the program from a perennial power into the most dominant program in the state.

An unprecedented record of 129-9 was highlighted by a nation-leading 70-game win streak with five consecutive state titles from 2013-2017 – and although Jones still has a coaching fire that burns within him, the time was right to step aside and focus on his consulting and leadership development engagements.

Coach Jones joined Matt Reynoldson in studio to discuss his decision to step aside, taking a look at what’s next while also leaving the door open for a potential return to coaching.

Click the video for the full interview.