Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – In 11 seasons with the Kimberly Papermakers, Steve Jones transformed the program from a perennial power into the most dominant program in the state.

An unprecedented record of 129-9 was highlighted by a nation-leading 70-game win streak with five consecutive state titles from 2013-2017 – and although Jones still has a coaching fire that burns within him, the time was right to step aside and focus on his consulting and leadership development engagements.

Coach Jones joined Matt Reynoldson in studio to discuss his decision to step aside, taking a look at what’s next while also leaving the door open for a potential return to coaching.

Click the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Steve Jones joins Sports Xtra to discuss stepping down as Kimberly football coach

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon sweeps Bay Port, Green Bay East earns Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Friday's FVA Highlights

HSSPX: Thursday Night Basketball

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"