Oshkosh, WI (WFRV) – Although last year’s high school football season ended months ago, the annual WFCA All-Star Games gave the most decorated athletes across the state a chance to suit up one more time.

The nightcap featured the top Wisconsin football players from Division 1 to 3 programs. Team North struggled out of the gate, allowing a touchdown within the first two minutes. But what followed was a one-sided barrage of scoring.

The North squad rushed in the next four scores, two of which were thanks to the agility of Menasha quarterback AJ Korth. The future Oshkosh Titan only ran the ball six times, but capitalized twice with trips to the endzone. West De Pere’s Najeh Mitchell also found paydirt in the first half to give Team North a commanding 28-7 lead at the break.

The second half was no different. Team North shutout Team South and added three more TDs to the equation all thrown by Korth, giving him five total touchdowns and countless memories from the week.

“The chemistry that we built on and off the field this week was amazing,” said Korth. “It felt like we’ve been playing the whole year together.”

North’s defense also shined with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Earlier that day, the small schools, from Divisions 4 to 7, battled it out. Just as the game following, the North squad dominated.

Starting quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer started the scoring party with a touchdown to Little Chute’s Hunter Thiel, who looks to bring similar skills to St. Norbert College in the fall. Kewaunne’s Mitchell Thompson stepped in as Team North’s signal caller and handed it off to David Gauderman to double the lead in the second quarter.

A 28-6 halftime lead ballooned to a 44-12 finish at Titan Stadium.

Thompson also led the charge in the ground game, carrying the ball nine times for 55 yards. He finished as one of four North players with over 50 rushing yards.

More importantly than the results on the field, team North and South spent the last week fundraising for Children’s Wisconsin as a partnership for today’s games. The players and coaches combined to raise over $380,000.

“It feels good that we all did something that will impact someone’s life and can maybe save someone’s life,” said Thompson. “It was a blast, I’d do anything to have another week just like that.”

Since the inception of the WFCA All-Star Classic, the event has raised over $5 million dollars for Children’s Wisconsin.