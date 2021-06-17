Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

De Pere, Wis. (WFRV) – The prep postseason kept rolling along on Thursday afternoon with tickets being punched to the state track and field met. Meanwhile on the baseball diamond, De Pere outlasted FRCC rival Ashwaubenon to advance to next week’s sectionals.

A pair of sacrifice flies helped De Pere take an early lead against the Jaguars on Thursday. The ballpark held JP Dauthier’s drive in the first inning, but it was deep enough to give De Pere an early lead with the sacrifice fly. The Redbirds struck again in the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Luke Brosig to drive in Dylan Pardini.

In the end De Pere needed every run they could get as they knocked off Ashwaubenon in extra innings, 5-4.

Not far from De Pere High School tickets were being punched to the state track and field meet at West De Pere.

Kimberly’s Hannah Reichenberger had a big day at the division one sectional by winning both the girls 100 meter hurdles and triple jump.

Ashwaubenon’s Luke Schroeder and De Pere’s Jack Rosner ran stride for stride in the 110 meter hurdles with Schroeder getting his head across the line first.

Not long after the boys 110 meter hurdles the storms rolled in and stopped the sectional for more than 90 minutes due to lightning in the area.

When they resumed Appleton North’s Kaela Weyenberg cruised to a win in the girls 100 meter dash. On the boys side it was another close race with Green Bay Preble’s D’Angelo Dear winning by four hundreths of a second over West De Pere’s Najeh Mitchell.

The boys long jump came down to the end as well with Mitchell Merhalski going 21 feet three and a half inches on his final attempt to win the sectional.

In terms of the team standings. The Kaukauna girls edging West De Pere by just three points to win the sectional. On the boys side it was defending stat champion, from 2019, Kimberly winning the team title.