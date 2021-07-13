Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Classic

(WFRV) – Whether you played in the fall or the spring, it’s time for the return of a summer tradition. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All Star Games are back after a year away due to the pandemic.

“I mean it’s great. I love strapping up, and playing the game that I love,” said former West De Pere running back David Vanderlogt.



“Our last game, we ended right at the beginning of May. Honestly it’s great getting back on the field again,” said former Notre Dame running back Will Zellner.

This week the best players in the state will gather for the annual event. With an eight man game on Friday, and two games set for Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

“It’s cool. It’s definitely a unique experience for me. I’m really looking forward to meeting new guys, and seeing new opponents, seeing how other people play, and ready for this week,” said Zellner.

The North Large squad will practice not far from Titan Stadium in Oshkosh as they get ready for the game. In many cases a group of rivals turned teammates, old friends and new bonds, all united by the love of the game.

“Experience some new coaches and learn some new things about the game, and just meeting great people,” said Zellner.

“Mostly I hope I get some more friends, and another great game of football because of last year with COVID and stuff,” said Vanderlogt.

It’s the 39th time UW-Oshkosh has hosted the WFCA All-Star Classic, and once again this year the real winners will be the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. That’s with the proceeds from the games and fundraising efforts going to benefit the hospital.

Over the past 15 years the WFCA All-Star Classic has raised more than $4 million dollars for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

“It’s pretty cool raising all that money for the Children’s Hospital and a grat cause. That’s how you know you’re doing a good thing,” said Zellner.

The games will also be one more time for the players to get on the field before the next step, which for many is going on to play in college.

That includes future St. Norbert Green Knight Vanderlogt, and UW-Eau Claire Blugold Zellner.

“I’ll probably be sore tomorrow that’s for sure, and then after the game on Sunday after all the hits. I mean I”ve been lifting and working out throughout the summer. So, hopefully I’m ready,” said Vanderlogt.

“My graduating class we’re a unique class. These guys are doing great, but I think this experience will keep me on my toes and jsut keep me ready to go,” said Zellner.