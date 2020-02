Hortonville opened the game on a 15-1 run and never looked back, defeating Kimberly 75-49 on the road Thursday.

Dominating the 9th ranked team in Division 1 was just latest impressive performance for the top-ranked team in Division 2.

The Polar Bears were paced by a pair of future Milwaukee Panthers in senior Macy McGlone (24 points) and Kamy Peppler (19 points).

Hortonville can clinch at least a share of the FVA championship with a win in its next game vs. Neenah.