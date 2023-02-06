(WFRV) – It was a showcase showdown in Michigan over the weekend that the prep hockey scene rarely has seen.

Wisconsin’s best high school hockey team, Notre Dame Academy, faced off against Michigan’s top ranked team, Detroit Catholic Central on Saturday. That was one of the Tritons’ two games at the hockey showcase.

On Friday, Notre Dame improved to 20-0 on the season after shutting out Michigan’s Brother Rice 7-0. Ahead lied the Tritons’ toughest opponent of the season – Detroit Catholic Central.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup between Notre Dame (20-0) and Detroit Catholic Central (20-0), both teams were undefeated and ranked number one in their respective states.

“Our guys were excited. They wanted the opportunity and we relished the fact that we got to see a team like Catholic Central in the MIHL Showcase and it was the premiere game of the showcase”, said Notre Dame’s Hockey Coach Cory McCracken.

“Purely excitement”, said Tritons’ junior forward Joseph Coghlin. “I was really excited to see who was better. I just looked at it like ‘this is my championship game’ and this is really what I wanted.”

Despite all of Notre Dame’s success earlier in the year, the Tritons started out slow in the game and after two periods – they trailed 1-0. In the 3rd period? It was a totally different story. Coghlin scored two goals to secure the come from behind 2-1 victory for the Tritons. Knocking off the top team in Michigan and keeping their perfect season going – improving to 21-0.

“It was really cool. Just so great to see your buddies come and jump on you and everyone is yelling and it was pretty crazy”, Coghlin explained. “It’s one of those things you dream about. It’s a great feeling in the moment and I cherish those moments because you never know how often they will come by.”

“I just like the fact that our team pushed. We had a bunch of guys that said ‘ya know what? We’re not okay losing today. We’re going to find a way to win this game'”, said McCracken.

The Tritons have three regular season games left on the schedule and Notre Dame has been battle tested all year long, but probably not as hard as they were on Saturday versus Michigan’s top ranked team. That game might’ve just come at the right time and given the Triton’s the right boost of confidence down the stretch.

“They should be really proud of where they are at and we don’t shy away from success. We strive to be the team that teams are circling us on their schedule. We know that there’s a bulls eye on our backs and our guys are looking forward to that fight and that challenge every week”, McCracken told Local 5.

Notre Dame will try to keep their perfect season going as they head to Illinois to face Lake Forest Academy on Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m.