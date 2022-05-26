DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight days before hundreds of athletes converge on La Crosse for State Track & Field championships, area standouts punched their tickets to the state meet with strong performances at sectionals Thursday.

The Kimberly boys won the Division 1 sectional, while the West De Pere girls captured the title at their home track.

In the high jump, Kaukauna’s Olivia Van Zeeland secured her first trip to state since winning the Division 1 girls high jump three years ago as a freshman.

Bay Port’s Lucas Thibert won the boys pole vault, and his teammate Jillian Anderson took first place in the girls 110-meter hurdles.

The boys 110-meter hurdles featured quite a finish, with De Pere’s Will Waterstradt edging Kimberly’s Cam Wnek by .03 seconds.

Jack May won the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.83 seconds.

The state championships begin next Friday in La Crosse.