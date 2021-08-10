Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Teams that played in the unprecedented spring football season may have one advantage, a head start mentally preparing for the fall. The Notre Dame Tritons are no different coming off a spring where they finished 5-2 with a win over new conference foe Menasha.

Like any team they will have plenty of new players stepping into bigger roles this upcoming season. That’s especially true as the Tritons look to replace Will Zellner, who finished with 920 rushing yards over the seven game spring season.

Still there are plenty of players, especially the seniors, that were able to get on the field last spring. Now returning to the field just three months after the last game, compared to the usual nine months, getting back in tot he playbook is a little easier for the Tritons.

“We are certainly ahead of where we normally are, the recall is a little bit crisper than normal, which is great. We’ve actually being able to spend a little more time with the younger guys. Still got a long ways to go before the first game. The quicker they get to a point where it’s just muscle memory, the better off we’re going to be,’ said head coach Mike Rader.

“In the morning we do film and seeing the plays it’s already it’s like ‘yeah, I just did that right in the spring.’ It’s almost in a way nicer kind of having that refresher that kicks us right off into the fall season,’ said senior Sam Smet.

Notre Dame will see a couple of familiar foes right off the bat this season with both Pulaski and Bay Port in what are now non-conference games. That’s as the Tritons split off into the FRCC South this year due to conference realignment.