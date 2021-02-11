Two Rivers’ Bianchi eyes fourth state individual title

(WFRV) – It’s a feat only 18 wrestlers have accomplished in WIAA history, winning four state individual titles during a high school career. Two Rivers’ senior Matty Bianchi could be next.

“I’m enjoying it. I’m still staying super-focused, because it’s just like the other years. I don’t care if it’s in the Kohl Center or not, we’re still competing for that state championship.”

At the same time, it was not always certain he’d have a chance in 2021 given the pandemic and uncertainty around the sports world.

“I kind of put the mindset in my mind that I’ve got to be prepared. Because if I do get my opportunity, I’ve got to be ready to go,” said Matty Bianchi.

The Raiders senior knows first hand how that final match can be lost. Just two years ago Bianchi won his second title by denying Luxemburg-Casco his fourth.

“You never know who’s coming up. From freshman to sophomores, it doesn’t matter, That mindset of he’s a senior, we’re just going to give it to him, that’s gone.”

Matty can earn some bragging rights this weekend within his own family. Brother Paul won three state titles during his time in high school, and Joey claimed gold in 2019. A support system that’s been a big help for the younger Bianchi in his quest for four gold medals.

“They want what’s best for me, and it’s just awesome to have them as brothers. To be able to see ‘hey they did it, I can do it too.’ I can also eliminate the mistakes they might have made. Clean up everything so I can set myself up perfectly,” said Bianchi.

Even with a big opportunity looming in Adams-Friendship this weekend, the lead-up to Saturday is the same. Working with teammates in the wrestling room to prepare, and getting in the right mindset ahead of those final matches.

“The key for me is picturing it in my mind. I can see myself winning those matches. I can see myself wrestling the matches before they even happen, and I see myself getting that hand raised.”