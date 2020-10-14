(WFRV) – The Two Rivers Raiders are conference volleyball champs for the first time since 1998 after their sweep of Chilton on Tuesday night.
- Two Rivers clinches EWC volleyball title, sweeps Chilton
- Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois
- Democrats grill Judge Barrett on Roe v. Wade, elections during second day of confirmation hearings
- Pomeranian dies after fight with unknown dog, Fox Valley Metro P.D. search for owner
- Judge Barrett questioned during 2nd day of confirmation hearing