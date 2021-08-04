Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season

Fond du Lac, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Cardinals could make the case they were one of the best teams in the state last spring, but didn’t have the chance to prove it in a full postseason. That helped fuel the fire for the players that would return this fall heading into preseason practice.

The Cardinals during the spring season. Finishing with a 7-0 record and convincing 71-47 win over FVA rival Kimberly in the season finale.

A lot of new faces will take the field this year on a much younger Fondy team that features just seven seniors, but the goals remain the same for a group motivated to leave their mark this season.

“It motivates us a lot, because I think the other guys look at us and say ‘hey it’s your time to do the thing we weren’t given the opportunity too.’ So, it motivates us a lot. This year is going to be a lot different than last year, obviously. People see the fact that we’ve lost a lot of big guys, but we have a lot of young guys that are ready to step up,’ said senior Keegan Herschel.

“After a great class finishes, no one really worries about the next class coming up, but I think we can make a run for a lot of teams. Just by fighting, competing every down. Every play giving it our all,” said junior Ethan Wagner-Lang.