MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – With a championship berth on the line, the New London Bulldogs and the Freedom Irish softball programs squared off in Madison in the WIAA State Softball Semifinals.

New London’s Emma Reismann started the game off with a bang, swatting a solo home run to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kenna Mix would add on a run for New London with an RBI single making it 2-0.

The Irish were on their heels early, but swung back in the bottom half of the first inning, putting up three runs off the hands of senior Lizzy Wesoloski, who belted a three-run home run to give Freedom the lead 3-2.

Before getting out of the inning, inclement weather approached the Madison area and the game entered a lightning delay that lasted over an hour.

After the delay concluded, Riley Murphy extended Freedom’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double.

New London found their offense in the top of the third, putting up a seven spot on the Irish. Autumn Winkelman drove in a pair of runs to tie the game at 4-4 early in the third inning with a single. Kenna Mix continued the rally, following up with an RBI double to give the Bulldogs the lead 5-4. They would go on to score four more runs off of a few key defensive mistakes by the Irish.

Heading to the bottom half of the third inning, the Irish trailed 9-4, but they weren’t ready to call it quits yet as Naleyah Bork was able to drive in a run, making it 9-5.

Two more unearned runs would come across the plate and suddenly the Irish were back within striking distance, 9-7.

New London’s Winkelman was able to knock in another run off of an RBI single, giving the Bulldogs a three-run cushion.

In the bottom of the fifth, Freedom was able to score on an error to cut the deficit to 10-8, with the Bulldogs still on top. Bases were loaded for the Irish when a passed ball allowed the Marlee Smith to score making it a one-run game, but New London was able to escape without further damage.

A quiet sixth and top half of the seventh inning brought the game down to one final shot for Freedom, trailing 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh with their last ups.

Annabel Bartoszek led off for the Irish and got things started with a free pass to first base. Kaia McVay pinch hit for Marlee Smith and lined out. The Bulldogs tried to double up Bartoszek but a costly throwing error allowed her to move to second. Still searching for a run with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Rylie Murphy stepped up to the plate. Already 4-4 on the day, Murphy smacked one to right field for an RBI triple, tying the game.

With the winning run just sixty feet away for the Irish, Lauren Scheibe got herself set in the batter’s box and took a deep breath. Scheibe hit a deep fly ball to left field and it was caught by Reismann with Murphy tagging up. The throw by Reismann was on target but too late and the luck of the Irish continues after a walk-off sacrifice fly to advance to the championship game, 11-10.

New London’s terrific season comes to an end in a dramatic fashion. They finished the game with 13 hits and four errors.

As for Freedom, they’ll be heading to the Divison II State Championship against Jefferson, who is 26-2 on the season. That game will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin on June 11 around 4 p.m.