MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Roncalli Jets were crowned the D4 State Champions after defeating Milwaukee Academy of Science 55-45 in Saturday’s championship game.

Jets fans packed into the Kohl Center on Saturday afternoon hoping to watching Roncalli come home with a gold ball. It was a tightly contested matchup in the first half, but a lay up from Reece Stangel to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half put the Jets up by two points..

In the second half, it was a complete different story. Roncalli started out on a 10-0 run to begin the next session. That run gave the Jets the lead they needed to close it out on the free throw line at the end.

For the second time in school history, the Roncalli boys basketball team hoisted the gold ball up on Championship Saturday at the Kohl Center winning the D4 State Championship.

Luke Pautz led all scorers in Saturday’s game with 17 points. Roncalli had four different players in double digits: Ryan Fischer (10), Brayden Yanda (10), Pautz (17), and Reece Stangel (11). The Jets finished their championship season with an overall record of 26-3.

Watch the video above for the sights and sounds in Madison when the clock hit zero and Roncalli celebrated as champs.