OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 39th annual Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Classic weekend kicked off on Friday. The two-day, four-team tournament gives 72 of the state’s best graduating baseball players an opportunity to suit up in their high school uniform one final time before wrapping up their school careers.

18 of the Fox Valley and Green Bay area’s best senior baseball players took the field for the “North” team, including Hortonville’s Camden Kuhnke and Denmark’s Lucas Miller. Both Kuhnke and Miller competed in the WIAA State baseball tournament earlier this month and were invited to compete as all-stars.

“I’ve played against these guys all of my high school career so it’s fun to finally team up with them,” Kuhnke said after North defeated South 8-4. The UW Milwaukee commit had two hits (a double and a single), two RBI,s and scored a run in the game. “I mean last time I was in this (Hortonville) uniform, things didn’t go as planned. So it’s nice to get another win in it.”

“During the regular season, it was a lot of ‘come and get the job done.’ This is a lot more fun, a lot more smiles,” Miller said after pitching for North and earning the win.

The WBCA All-Star Classic will continue on Saturday, July 1 at Oshkosh North High School.