(WFRV) – If you missed any of this week’s high school football action, check out the fastest two minutes and 30 seconds around the Northeast Wisconsin prep circuit.

Week two’s standouts include Grant Dean, who is up to nine total touchdowns in his first two games as running back for Neenah, and Osvaldo Soto Sanchez, who iced the game West De Pere-Kaukauna game for the Ghosts.