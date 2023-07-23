DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two years ago, West De Pere football took a large step in the wrong direction. The Phantoms finished 4-6 and were sent home in round one of the playoffs by Pulaski.

But just one season later, West De Pere recuperated and punched its ticket to the Division 2 State Championship Game. Although the Phantoms lost in the final, it was a remarkable turnaround that can only be attributed to one aspect.

“Last year was a special year,” said West De Pere Head Coach Chris Greisen. “We did some things, we changed some things culture-wise.”

What does that specifically mean? Coach Greisen described it as incorporating a player-developed slogan that would teach the group the importance of buying in each and every day. The slogan, which became an acronym, was G.R.I.T.

“Coach Greisen started it, he liked the word grit,” said West De Pere starting quarterback Duke Shovald.

One word that exemplifies more than its basic meaning.

“I heard coaches and announcers talking about ‘this team really has some grit’ and was like I’d like my team to have that,” said Coach Greisen, a former NFL quarterback. “[But] it’s ambiguous and people have different definitions so we wanted to make that definition [about] what it means for West De Pere football.”

The experienced players formed as a leadership council and came to a consensus: Grind, Responsibility, Intensity, Trust.

“It means that you put in [all the] work,” said West De Pere senior Andrew Baumgart. “Putting in [the work] for your brothers, not just yourself, putting [the work] in for your coaches and your community.”

The acronym is on each player’s helmet and is often brought up in practice both as a motivator and a symbol of hard work. The Phantoms even refer to their weight room as the grit factory.

“Just like in a factory you build things,” said Coach Greisen. “We had to build some grit and we are constantly trying to do that. We’re looking forward to the upcoming season.”

A team defined by four words masked as one. West De Pere looks to build on a strong 12-2 season last year, still searching for its first state title since 2011. That was also the last time the Phantoms made it to Camp Randall in consecutive campaigns.

Coach Greisen and company kick off their 2023 season on the road against Hortonville on August 18.