West De Pere girls hold off Xavier, FVL & Kimberly boys earn conference wins

(WFRV) – The West De Pere girls went on the road and held on for a big Bay Conference win over Xavier. Plus on the boys side, Fox Valley Lutheran knocked off Wrightstown on the road, and Kimberly defended home court.

Luxemburg-Casco and Kewaunee also picked up conference victories during a busy night of high school hoops as well.

