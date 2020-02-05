West De Pere girls lock up Bay title, Kimberly boys keep rolling

The West De Pere girls clinched another Bay Conference title with a convincing win over Xavier. Meanwhile on the boys side, the Kimberly Papermakers scored early and often as they cruised past Oshkosh North to remain perfect in FVA play.
by: Eric Boynton
