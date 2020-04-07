West De Pere hires Chris Greisen as new head football coach

West De Pere has a new head football coach with Chris Greisen taking the reigns of the Phantoms’ program.

The former Sturgeon Bay star and NFL quarterback brings a lot of experience as a player from every level of the game. Most recently Greisen was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Freedom High School.

Greisen replaces Jack Batten, who resigned back in January. The Phantoms went 59-13 in Batten’s six seasons as head coach after taking over for long time head coach Bill Turnquist in 2014. West De Pere also finished as the state runner up in 2018 after falling to Catholic Memorial in the division three state championship game.

West De Pere will move to the Fox River Classic Conference next season due to conference realignment.