WFCA All-Star Games canceled due to pandemic

(WFRV) – The annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game has been canceled due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The WFCA announced on Wednesday that both the eight player, large, and small small school games set for July 18th at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh would not happen this year. The banquet was also canceled as a result.

“We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year. We look forward to resuming the WFCA All-Star Games in July of 2021,” said the WFCA Executive Board in a release on the association’s website.

The WFCA’s partners from the Children’s Hospital will be contacting players about receiving their jerseys, and banquet reservations will be refunded in the next two weeks, according to the website.

The annual All-Star Game is a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.